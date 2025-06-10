Elekta Unveils Strategic Growth Plans and Product Innovations at Investor Update

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Elekta AB ( ($SE:EKTA.B) ).

Elekta’s Investor Update in Stockholm showcased its innovative portfolio and strategic growth plans, including restoring gross margin and achieving a 14% EBIT margin. The company highlighted its proactive order review, resulting in a SEK 4.9 billion cancellation, and discussed the positive market reception of its latest products, emphasizing the importance of adaptive radiation therapy in improving clinical outcomes.

More about Elekta AB

Elekta is a leader in precision radiation therapy, dedicated to providing the best cancer care through sustainable, outcome-driven, and cost-efficient solutions. With a global team of 4,500 employees, Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and operates in over 40 countries, focusing on advancing cancer care technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,336,135

Current Market Cap: SEK19.09B

