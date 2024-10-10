Electrum Discovery Secures Funds for Serbia Project

Electrum Discovery (TSE:ELY) has released an update.

Electrum Discovery Corp. has successfully completed an oversubscribed private placement, raising $2,281,850 to fund their copper-gold project in Serbia and for general working capital. Major investors like Crescat Capital and Syndicate Minerals Pty Ltd have joined the shareholder base, endorsing Electrum’s exploration strategy. The funds are earmarked for the maiden drill program at their Timok East project and other corporate expenses.

For further insights into TSE:ELY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.