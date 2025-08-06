Electrotherm Executes Strategic Consultancy Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Electrotherm (India) Limited ( (IN:ELECTHERM) ) just unveiled an update.
Electrotherm (India) Limited has announced the execution of a consultancy agreement with Prandev Tech Limited and Mr. Mukesh Bhandari, marking a related party transaction under SEBI regulations. This agreement, following a recent board meeting, signifies a strategic move that could potentially impact the company’s operations and stakeholder relations.
More about Electrotherm (India) Limited
Electrotherm (India) Limited operates in the engineering and manufacturing industry, focusing on producing a range of products including induction melting furnaces, electric vehicles, and transformers. The company is headquartered in Gujarat, India, and has a significant presence across various cities in India and international markets.
Average Trading Volume: 4,245
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: 10.73B INR
