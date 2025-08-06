Electrotherm Executes Strategic Consultancy Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Electrotherm (India) Limited ( (IN:ELECTHERM) ) just unveiled an update.

Electrotherm (India) Limited has announced the execution of a consultancy agreement with Prandev Tech Limited and Mr. Mukesh Bhandari, marking a related party transaction under SEBI regulations. This agreement, following a recent board meeting, signifies a strategic move that could potentially impact the company’s operations and stakeholder relations.

More about Electrotherm (India) Limited

Electrotherm (India) Limited operates in the engineering and manufacturing industry, focusing on producing a range of products including induction melting furnaces, electric vehicles, and transformers. The company is headquartered in Gujarat, India, and has a significant presence across various cities in India and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 10.73B INR

For detailed information about ELECTHERM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue