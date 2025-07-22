Electrolux Professional AB Reports Q2 2025 Results Amid Currency Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Electrolux Professional AB ( ($SE:EPRO.B) ).

Electrolux Professional AB’s Q2 2025 report highlights a slight decline in net sales due to negative currency impacts, despite organic growth in both food & beverage and laundry segments. The company received a Gold Medal from EcoVadis for sustainability and plans to enhance cost efficiency and innovation to improve future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:EPRO.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Electrolux Professional AB stock, see the SE:EPRO.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Electrolux Professional AB

Electrolux Professional AB operates in the commercial kitchen and laundry equipment industry, providing solutions for food, beverage, and laundry services. The company focuses on sustainable business practices and aims to integrate climate change mitigation into its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 277,897

Current Market Cap: SEK19.44B

