Électricité de Strasbourg Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Shift

Electricite de Strasbourg SA ( (FR:ELEC) ) has issued an update.

Électricité de Strasbourg reported its 2024 financial results, highlighting a significant increase in operating income and net income despite a drop in revenue due to falling energy prices. The company has committed to a mission-driven strategy, enhancing its societal and environmental contributions, and has established an endowment fund for these purposes. Key operational developments include the acquisition of electricity distribution activities from Régie de Niederbronn-Reichshoffen, increased electricity and natural gas deliveries, and a focus on decarbonizing the industrial sector through its energy services.

More about Electricite de Strasbourg SA

Électricité de Strasbourg S.A. operates in the energy sector, providing electricity distribution and marketing services. The company focuses on sustainable development and energy transition, aiming to contribute to the societal and environmental goals for the Alsace region.

YTD Price Performance: 8.12%

Average Trading Volume: 775

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €906.9M

