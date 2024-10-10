Electric Royalties Reports Portfolio Advancements

Electric Royalties (TSE:ELEC) has released an update.

Electric Royalties Ltd. has reported positive developments across its diverse portfolio of metal royalties, including copper, cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese, and tin. Significant advancements include the progression of the Rana nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway by Kingsrose Mining and continuous strides towards production at the Battery Hill manganese project in Canada.

