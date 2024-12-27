Electric Royalties Amends Offering to Raise $4 Million

Electric Royalties (TSE:ELEC) has released an update.

Electric Royalties Ltd. has announced an amended offering document for its private placement of up to 22,222,223 units, aiming to raise approximately $4 million. Each unit, priced at C$0.18, includes a common share and a purchase warrant, with the offering contingent on raising at least $1.5 million. The offering is expected to close by January 9, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

