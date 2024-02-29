Electric Royalties Advances Clean Energy Metals Projects

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSE:ELEC) has released an update.

Electric Royalties Ltd. reports optimistic updates on its clean energy metal projects, despite a sluggish commodity market. Notably, the Seymour Lake lithium project in Ontario is on track to potentially begin production in two years, with an important offtake agreement already in place. Additionally, the company highlights the advancement of the Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Norway, with new mineralization zones discovered and further exploratory plans underway.

