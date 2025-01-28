Electric Metals Initiates Economic Assessment for Manganese Project

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Nevada Silver ( (TSE:EML) ) has shared an announcement.

Electric Metals (USA) Limited has announced the initiation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota. This project aims to secure a domestic supply of high-purity manganese, which is crucial for the U.S. national security and energy infrastructure. The assessment, conducted by Forte Dynamics, Inc., will evaluate the project’s viability, including technical, economic, and environmental aspects. The findings will influence regulatory processes, investment decisions, and strategic directions, with a robust PEA expected by Q2 2025.

More about Nevada Silver

YTD Price Performance: -7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 103,734

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$10.13M

