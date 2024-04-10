Electric Metals Boosts Market and Digital Strategies

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSE:EML) has released an update.

Electric Metals (USA) Limited has partnered with ICP Securities Inc. for market making services to manage supply and demand imbalances for its shares, and with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. to enhance its digital presence and increase company awareness. ICP will utilize its proprietary algorithm and receive a monthly fee, without any performance-based compensation or stock options tied to the deal. Additionally, Senergy will focus on social media and online strategies, with a separate financial agreement for these promotional efforts.

