Electric Metals Applauds Executive Order Boosting Domestic Manganese Development

Electric Metals ( (TSE:EML) ) has issued an announcement.

Electric Metals (USA) Limited commends the recent Executive Order by President Trump, which calls for an investigation into the national security risks of U.S. reliance on imported critical minerals. This policy underscores the strategic importance of Electric Metals’ Emily Project in Minnesota, which aims to produce high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) for electric vehicles and grid storage systems. With China dominating global HPMSM production, the order enhances the value of domestic alternatives. The company plans to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment soon and advance to a full Feasibility Study, aligning with the Executive Order’s potential to incentivize domestic processing capacity.

More about Electric Metals

Electric Metals (USA) Limited is a US-based mineral development company focused on manganese and silver projects to support the transition to clean energy. Its principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which is the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America. The company aims to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology, and industrial markets.

YTD Price Performance: 92.86%

Average Trading Volume: 120,389

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$19.54M

See more data about EML stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue