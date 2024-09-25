Electric Guitar Unveils Innovative Customer Loyalty App

Electric Guitar PLC (GB:ELEG) has released an update.

Electric Guitar PLC is revolutionizing digital marketing with a new loyalty app developed by its subsidiary 3radical, in partnership with Little Birdie, leveraging Open Banking data to enhance customer engagement. The app offers personalized financial insights and tailored rewards to users, promising businesses improved customer retention and competitive advantage through data-driven marketing strategies. This development marks a significant step in Electric Guitar’s commitment to advancing first-party data solutions in the marketing and advertising industry.

For further insights into GB:ELEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.