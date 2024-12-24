Electric Guitar PLC Faces Operational Shift as 3radical Limited Enters Liquidation

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An update from Electric Guitar PLC ( (GB:ELEG) ) is now available.

Electric Guitar PLC announced that 3radical Limited, a company it acquired, has been placed into creditors’ voluntary liquidation, leading to Electric Guitar ceasing its trading operations and being classified as an AIM Rule 15 cash shell. This classification requires the company to make a reverse takeover or seek re-admission as an investing company within six months, or its shares will be suspended from trading. The board is exploring options, including securing financing to pursue an acquisition strategy, but the company currently has minimal cash and about £1 million in known creditors.

More about Electric Guitar PLC

Electric Guitar PLC is a provider of first-party data solutions for the marketing and advertising industry. The company focuses on helping businesses maximize the value of their first-party data amidst changing consumer attitudes, tighter privacy legislation, and the decline of third-party cookies. Their strategy includes acquiring and scaling businesses to become the industry standard for first-party data solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -88.57%

Average Trading Volume: 2,971,687

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

For an in-depth examination of ELEG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.