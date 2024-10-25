Electra Battery Materials Secures $5 Million Financing

Electra Battery Materials Corp (TSE:ELBM) has released an update.

Electra Battery Materials Corp has announced a US$5 million financing deal to support early works and winter preparations at its Ontario Refinery project, with a focus on strengthening its balance sheet and reducing reliance on China for EV materials. The financing involves secured convertible notes and common shares, with conditions including regulatory approvals.

For further insights into TSE:ELBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.