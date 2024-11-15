Electra Battery Materials Advances Refinery and Recycling Efforts

Electra Battery Materials Corp (TSE:ELBM) has released an update.

Electra Battery Materials Corp has secured significant financial backing, including a $20 million award from the U.S. Department of Defense, to advance North America’s first cobalt sulfate refinery. The company is also enhancing its battery recycling capabilities through a joint venture and plans to expand its operations in Quebec. These developments underscore Electra’s strategic efforts to bolster the North American EV supply chain.

