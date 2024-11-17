Elders Limited Announces Dividend Payment for Shareholders

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Elders Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.18 per share for its fully paid ordinary stock, covering the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 17, 2024, with the record date on December 18, 2024, and payment scheduled for January 24, 2025. This announcement is likely to attract investor interest as the company continues to reward its shareholders with consistent returns.

