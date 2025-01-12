Elders Limited Announces Director’s Interest Update

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Elders Limited ( (AU:ELD) ) has shared an update.

Elders Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has announced a change in the director’s interest notice for John Lloyd. On January 9, 2024, John Lloyd acquired 4,234 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, each valued at $6.996, bringing his total holding to 4,234 shares. This update signifies a potential increase in the director’s confidence in the company’s performance or strategic direction.

More about Elders Limited

YTD Price Performance: -2.83%

Average Trading Volume: 431

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €788.4M

