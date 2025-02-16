Elco Ltd Embraces iXBRL Reporting Format for 2023

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest announcement is out from Elco ( (IL:ELCO) ).

Elco Ltd has voluntarily submitted a periodic financial report in the iXBRL format for the year ending December 31, 2023. This submission is part of an initiative led by the Securities Authority to implement iXBRL reporting in Israel, allowing for more detailed tagging of data from periodic reports. While this report is not mandated by the Securities Law, it provides a basis for testing the new reporting format, which may impact how financial data is presented and accessed by stakeholders.

More about Elco

Elco Ltd is a company with its securities listed for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. It is involved in various industries through its subsidiaries, including Electra Ltd, Electra Consumer Products Ltd, Electra Real Estate Ltd, and Electra Power Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 7.36%

Average Trading Volume: 41,123

Current Market Cap: ILS4.36B

