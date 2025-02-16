Elco Ltd. Embraces iXBRL Reporting for Enhanced Transparency

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Elco ( (IL:ELCO) ) has provided an announcement.

Elco Ltd. has voluntarily participated in an initiative led by the Israel Securities Authority to integrate iXBRL reports in Israel, alongside their regular reporting formats. This move signifies Elco’s commitment to enhancing its reporting transparency and aligning with modern reporting standards, potentially impacting its operations by offering stakeholders a more detailed and accessible view of its financial data.

Elco Ltd. is a company whose securities are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company is involved in various operations and engages in financial reporting, with a focus on integrating iXBRL reporting alongside its regular reporting processes.

YTD Price Performance: 7.36%

Average Trading Volume: 41,123

Current Market Cap: ILS4.36B

