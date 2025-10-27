Elbit Systems to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 18

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elbit Systems ( (IL:ESLT) ) has provided an announcement.

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 18, 2025. The company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with management. This announcement underscores Elbit Systems’ commitment to transparency and communication with its investors, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, providing advanced solutions across multiple domains to enhance security and safety. The company, leveraging Israel’s technology ecosystem, develops, manufactures, and integrates next-generation solutions to address evolving battlefield challenges. With approximately 20,000 employees in numerous countries, Elbit Systems reported revenues of $1,973 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and an order backlog of $23.8 billion.

YTD Price Performance: 70.33%

Average Trading Volume: 79,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: ILs73.77B

