Elbit Systems to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Elbit Systems ( (IL:ESLT) ).

Elbit Systems announced it will release its second-quarter 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025, followed by a conference call to discuss the results. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (IL:ESLT) stock is a Hold with a ILs450.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elbit Systems stock, see the IL:ESLT Stock Forecast page.

More about Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company that develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains advanced solutions across multiple domains. The company leverages Israel’s technology ecosystem to address evolving battlefield challenges, employing approximately 20,000 people in dozens of countries and reporting $1.9 billion in revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, with an order backlog of $23.1 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 85,985

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: ILs69.98B

