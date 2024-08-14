Elbit Systems Reports Robust Growth Amidst Defense Demands

Elbit Systems (ESLT) has released an update.

Elbit Systems Ltd. has reported a strong second quarter in 2024, with a 12% increase in revenues to $1.6 billion and a significant order backlog of $21.1 billion. The company’s non-GAAP net income rose to $93 million, with earnings per share increasing to $2.08, reflecting robust demand for their defense products amidst the ongoing ‘Swords of Iron’ war. Despite operational challenges, including supply chain disruptions and employee mobilization, Elbit has maintained growth and production to meet increased defense needs.

