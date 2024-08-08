Elbit Systems Lands Major European Defense Contract

Elbit Systems (ESLT) has released an update.

Elbit Systems Ltd. has secured a $130 million contract to provide Iron Fist Active Protection Systems to BAE Systems Hägglunds for installation on CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles for a European nation’s defense project, with the contract spanning five and a half years. The Iron Fist APS is designed to protect armored vehicles from a variety of threats, including Anti-Tank Rockets and Missiles, enhancing troop safety on the battlefield. Elbit Systems, a global defense technology leader, is known for its advanced solutions and employs over 19,000 people worldwide.

