Elbit Systems Announces Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

Elbit Systems (ESLT) has released an update.

Elbit Systems Ltd. invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on September 19, 2024, at the Advanced Technology Center in Haifa, Israel, with a key agenda including electing board members, approving executive compensation, and re-appointing independent auditors. Shareholders unable to attend are urged to vote by proxy ahead of the meeting to ensure their participation and influence on important company decisions. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder votes and provides access to its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

