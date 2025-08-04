Elanor Investors Group Evaluates Unsolicited Takeover Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Elanor Investors Group ( (AU:ENN) ) is now available.

Elanor Investors Group announced that the Lederer Group has made an unsolicited off-market takeover offer to acquire all stapled securities in the Elanor Commercial Property Fund. The board is currently evaluating its response to this offer, and the company will continue to update the market as per its disclosure obligations.

More about Elanor Investors Group

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment and funds management group operating across Australia and New Zealand. The company focuses on the commercial office, retail, industrial, and healthcare sectors, with a track record of acquiring and enhancing real estate assets for income and capital growth.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$121.7M

For detailed information about ENN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue