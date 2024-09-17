EKF Diagnostics Boasts Strong Mid-Year Financials

EKF Diagnostics Holdings (GB:EKF) has released an update.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC reports a robust first half of 2024, with significant improvements in gross margins, earnings growth, and cash flow, in line with projections. By concentrating on high-margin products and core operations, the company has seen a revenue of £24.5m from ongoing operations, a gross profit increase to £12.1m, and a notable rise in adjusted EBITDA by 22.7% to £5.4m. These financial gains reflect the successful refocusing on their Point-of-Care and Life Sciences divisions, with the company expecting continued performance improvement in the latter half of the year.

