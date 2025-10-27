Eisai’s Pediatric Epilepsy Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Investors

Eisai Co ((ESALF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Eisai Co. is conducting a study titled An Open-Label Study With Extension Phase to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Perampanel Administered as an Adjunctive Therapy in Pediatric Subjects (Age 1 Month to Less Than 18 Years) With Childhood Epilepsy. The study aims to assess the efficacy of perampanel in reducing seizure frequency in children with pediatric epileptic syndrome and partial-onset seizures, highlighting its significance in improving pediatric epilepsy management.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests perampanel, administered as an oral suspension or tablet, intended to serve as an adjunctive therapy for children with epilepsy, aiming to reduce seizure frequency.

Study Design: This Phase 2 interventional study employs a single-group model with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants receive perampanel daily for up to 56 weeks.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 27, 2019, with its last update submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates mark the study’s progression and ongoing data collection, crucial for evaluating perampanel’s efficacy and safety.

Market Implications: Eisai’s ongoing study could influence its stock performance positively if results demonstrate significant efficacy and safety, potentially enhancing investor confidence. This development also positions Eisai competitively within the pediatric epilepsy treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue