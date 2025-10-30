Eightco Launches INFINITY Pilot Program for Secure Authentication

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eightco Holdings ( (ORBS) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Eightco Holdings Inc. announced the launch of its INFINITY pilot program, aimed at streamlining workflows for financial services and digital asset treasuries. INFINITY is a secure, AI-resistant authentication platform that verifies human identity at scale, designed to protect against AI-generated threats like deepfakes and Sybil attacks. Kraken has joined the pilot program to enhance financial services workflows, highlighting the growing need for secure authentication solutions in a $35 trillion financial market. This initiative positions Eightco as a leader in providing a universal trust layer across various industries, including gaming, e-commerce, energy, and healthcare.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including negative earnings and high leverage. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the valuation is poor due to a negative P/E ratio.

More about Eightco Holdings

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) is focused on building the authentication and trust layer for the post-AGI world, with strategic pillars in consumer, enterprise, and gaming authentication. The company is pioneering digital asset strategies and partnerships with technology innovators to establish a universal foundation for digital identity and Proof of Human (PoH) verification.

Average Trading Volume: 5,992,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $963.6M

