Eidesvik Seven Chartering Secures Extended Contract for Seven Viking

Eidesvik Seven Chartering AS, a joint venture between Eidesvik Offshore ASA and Subsea7, has extended its contract with Subsea7 for the subsea vessel Seven Viking, securing firm years for 2026 and 2027, with an option for 2028. This extension reflects the strong partnership between the companies and aligns with current market terms, potentially enhancing Eidesvik’s market positioning and operational stability.

Eidesvik Offshore ASA operates in the offshore shipping industry, providing subsea and supply vessel services, with a focus on collaboration and long-term contracts.

YTD Price Performance: -14.81%

Average Trading Volume: 14,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €72.08M

