Eidesvik Offshore ASA Expands Fleet with New Construction Support Vessel

An update from Eidesvik Offshore ASA ( (DE:E1V) ) is now available.

Eidesvik Offshore ASA has partnered with Agalas and Reach Subsea to build a new Construction Support Vessel (CSV) at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey, with delivery expected in spring 2027. This vessel, owned primarily by Eidesvik and Agalas, will commence a 5-year charter with Reach Subsea, enhancing Eidesvik’s fleet with a low-emission, versatile vessel that aligns with its strategic goals and strengthens shareholder value.

Eidesvik Offshore ASA is a company in the maritime industry, focusing on the construction and management of offshore vessels. The company provides services related to inspection, maintenance, and repair work, primarily in collaboration with partners such as Agalas and Reach Subsea.

