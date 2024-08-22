EHang Holdings Soars with Record Q2 Growth

Ehang Holdings (EH) has released an update.

EHang Holdings reports a historic 919.6% year-over-year revenue increase for Q2 2024, marking its highest growth ever, alongside maintaining positive operating cash flow for the third consecutive quarter. The company also raised $76.2 million to strengthen its liquidity position and secured a significant production certificate, driving the steady ramp-up of its EH216 series products. With substantial new orders received in China, EHang is propelling forward in the Urban Air Mobility market.

For further insights into EH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.