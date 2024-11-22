EHang Holdings Announces $30 Million Share Buyback

Ehang Holdings (EH) has released an update.

EHang Holdings, a leader in Urban Air Mobility technology, has announced a $30 million share repurchase program, reflecting the company’s confidence in its long-term growth and commitment to shareholder value. The repurchases will be funded from existing cash and operational revenue, allowing EHang to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation while advancing its leadership in pilotless eVTOL solutions.

