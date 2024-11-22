EGL Holdings Secures 2025 Tenancy Agreements

EGL Holdings Company Limited (HK:6882) has released an update.

EGL Holdings Company Limited has renewed its tenancy agreements with Great Port for 2025, involving the lease of office space, parking, and advertising areas in Hong Kong. The transactions are classified as connected transactions under the Listing Rules due to the involvement of executive directors and are subject to reporting and announcement requirements. These agreements indicate EGL’s strategic move to secure prime real estate for its operations in the coming year.

