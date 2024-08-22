EEKA Fashion Executes Share Award Scheme Purchase

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has made a voluntary announcement that their Share Award Scheme trustee purchased 600,000 shares on August 22, 2024, at an average price of HK$8.60 per share, totaling approximately HK$5.16 million. These shares, representing about 0.0852% of the company, will be held in trust for selected participants. The Board will continue to evaluate and decide the number of shares to be awarded and purchased under the scheme.

