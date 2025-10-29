EEII AG Announces Strategic Reverse Takeover of Jubin Frères S.A.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from EEII AG ( (CH:EEII) ).

EEII AG has announced an update on its reverse takeover of Jubin Frères S.A., involving a capital increase and share exchange with Swiss Energy Holding SA. This transaction will transition EEII AG from an investment company to a holding company, aiming to expand its operational activities and create added value for shareholders, with completion expected by December 2025.

EEII AG is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, focusing on energy and infrastructure assets. It aims to achieve long-term returns for shareholders through investments in energy distribution, particularly in the retail trade of automotive fuel products and convenience items, with a geographical focus on Switzerland and Europe.

