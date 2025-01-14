Educational Development Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Results

Educational Development ( (EDUC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Educational Development presented to its investors.

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Educational Development Corporation (EDC) is a publishing company that specializes in children’s books and educational products, operating in the publishing industry with a unique focus on literacy and educational manipulatives.

In its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, EDC announced a decrease in net revenues to $11.1 million from $16.9 million in the previous year, alongside strategic measures to improve profitability and efficiency.

Key financial metrics showed a loss before income taxes of $1.1 million compared to a gain of $2.7 million in the prior year. The company also reported a reduction in average active PaperPie Brand Partners, with figures dropping to 12,400 from 16,400. Despite lower revenue levels, the company attributes improvements in its loss margin to cost-saving strategies, including leasing underutilized space and changing freight carriers.

EDC is focused on strategic changes to restore profitability, such as executing a sale/leaseback agreement for its Hilti Complex to eliminate bank debt, and consolidating warehouse operations to reduce costs. These measures are expected to significantly enhance financial performance moving forward.

Looking ahead, EDC remains committed to enhancing profitability and continuing its mission to improve children’s literacy, with the anticipated completion of strategic sales expected to further strengthen its financial position.