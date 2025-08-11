EDM Resources Reports Positive DMS Study Results at Scotia Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EDM Resources Inc ( (TSE:EDM) ) has shared an update.

EDM Resources Inc. has announced promising results from its Dense Media Separation (DMS) study at the Scotia Mine, indicating potential cost reductions in mineral processing. The study suggests significant increases in zinc and lead grades, with potential reductions in waste processing and overall costs, which could positively impact the project’s economics and enhance the company’s market positioning.

EDM Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of zinc and lead. The company is primarily engaged in activities at its Scotia Mine, aiming to enhance mineral processing efficiency and reduce costs.

