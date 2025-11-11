Editas Medicine Reports Q3 2025 Progress and Financials

Editas Medicine Inc. ( (EDIT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Editas Medicine Inc. presented to its investors.
Editas Medicine, Inc. is a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative in vivo medicines for serious diseases using CRISPR genome editing systems.
In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Editas Medicine highlighted significant progress with its lead candidate, EDIT-401, an experimental therapy aimed at reducing LDL cholesterol levels. The company also extended its financial runway into the third quarter of 2027.
Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net loss of $25.1 million, a significant improvement from the $62.1 million loss in the same period in 2024. The company reported increased collaboration revenues of $7.5 million, primarily due to milestones achieved with its partner BMS. Additionally, research and development expenses decreased significantly, reflecting the discontinuation of the reni-cel program.
Strategically, Editas Medicine is on track to submit an investigational new drug application for EDIT-401 by mid-2026, with human proof-of-concept data expected by the end of 2026. The company presented promising preclinical data showing over 90% reduction in LDL cholesterol in non-human primates.
Looking ahead, Editas Medicine remains focused on advancing its pipeline and achieving key milestones, supported by a strong financial position and strategic collaborations.