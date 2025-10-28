Edison International Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Edison International ( (EIX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Edison International reported a significant increase in third-quarter 2025 net income to $832 million, or $2.16 per share, compared to $516 million, or $1.33 per share, in the same period last year. The company’s core earnings also rose, driven by higher revenue from the 2025 General Rate Case decision. The passage of Senate Bill 254 and the classification of the Eaton Fire as a ‘covered wildfire’ by the Wildfire Fund administrator are key developments supporting financial stability. Edison International has narrowed its 2025 core EPS guidance and maintains confidence in achieving 5-7% core EPS growth from 2025 to 2028.

The most recent analyst rating on (EIX) stock is a Hold with a $59.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Edison International stock, see the EIX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EIX is a Outperform.

Edison International’s strong valuation and positive technical indicators are significant strengths, suggesting potential undervaluation and bullish momentum. However, financial performance is hindered by high leverage and negative cash flow growth, posing risks. The mixed sentiment from the earnings call highlights both long-term growth confidence and short-term challenges.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the largest electric utility holding companies in the United States, focusing on providing clean and reliable energy through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, it is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, which delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also owns Trio, a portfolio of nonregulated businesses offering integrated sustainability and energy advisory services to large organizations in North America and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 3,329,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $22.25B

