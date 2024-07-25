Edison International Announces $200M Stock Repurchase Plan

Edison International (EIX) has shared an update.

Edison International has announced a new stock repurchase program slated to begin on July 29, 2024, with plans to buy back up to $200 million of its common stock by the end of 2025. This initiative aims to mitigate the dilutive effects of shares issued for employee incentive plans, utilizing the company’s working capital for funding. While the repurchase timing and amounts are subject to management’s discretion based on market conditions, the program allows for flexibility in acquisition methods and may be modified or halted as the company sees fit. All repurchased shares will be subsequently retired.

