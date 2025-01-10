Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:EDIN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has undertaken a share repurchase, acquiring 50,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 740.99p each. These shares will be held in treasury, affecting the company’s share capital structure. Following this transaction, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights stands at 145,671,025, potentially impacting shareholder voting dynamics.

More about Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC

YTD Price Performance: -2.04%

Average Trading Volume: 2,681

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

