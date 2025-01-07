Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:EDIN) ) has issued an update.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has announced a recent transaction involving the purchase of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 752.00p per share on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital, with the shares being held in treasury. Following this transaction, the total number of shares with voting rights stands at 145,806,025. This activity reflects a common practice among investment trusts to maintain control over share liquidity and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC

YTD Price Performance: 0.22%

Average Trading Volume: 2,681

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

