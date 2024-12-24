Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:EDIN) ) has provided an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has executed a transaction involving its own shares, purchasing 10,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of shares with voting rights to 146,016,025. This move could potentially impact shareholder value and the company’s market positioning by consolidating its control over outstanding shares.

More about Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC

YTD Price Performance: 6.07%

Average Trading Volume: 2,681

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

See more data about EDIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.