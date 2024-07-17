Edinburgh Investment Trust Hosts AGM Today

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today at the Balmoral Hotel, with options to participate via a live webcast for those unable to attend in person. Shareholders will have the opportunity to interact with the Board and Portfolio Managers by asking questions during the webcast, although voting on resolutions is not available through this medium.

