Edinburgh Investment Trust Buys Back Shares

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 748.00p each, with the intent to hold these in treasury. Following the transaction, the company’s issued share capital stands at 195,666,734 shares, out of which 46,980,209 shares are held in treasury, leaving 148,686,525 shares with voting rights.

