Edinburgh Investment Trust Boosts Value with Share Buyback

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC recently repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 729.98p per share. The acquired shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of shares with voting rights to 146,899,025. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

