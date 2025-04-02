Edgewise Therapeutics Announces $200M Stock Offering

Edgewise Therapeutics ( (EWTX) ) just unveiled an update.

On April 2, 2025, Edgewise Therapeutics announced the pricing of an underwritten registered direct offering of 9,935,419 shares of its common stock at $20.13 per share, expecting to raise approximately $200 million. The proceeds will support the potential U.S. commercial launch of sevasemten for Becker muscular dystrophy, advance Phase 3 trials for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other cardiac conditions, and fund ongoing research and development programs, positioning the company for significant growth and operational sustainability through 2028.

More about Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The company is known for its expertise in muscle physiology, driving the development of new treatments such as sevasemten, a skeletal myosin inhibitor for muscular dystrophies, and EDG-7500, a cardiac sarcomere modulator for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

YTD Price Performance: -25.53%

Average Trading Volume: 1,186,032

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.09B

