Edgewater Wireless Finalizes Private Placement

Edgewater Wireless Systems (TSE:YFI) has released an update.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. has completed the final portion of its private placement, issuing a total of 8.33 million units for $416,500. These funds are earmarked for product commercialization and general corporate needs, although allocation may shift based on business developments. The placement included share purchase warrants and finder’s fees, with a standard four-month hold on the securities issued.

For further insights into TSE:YFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.