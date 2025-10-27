Edesa Biotech and InflaRx: Breathing New Life into ARDS Treatment

Edesa Biotech ((EDSA)), Inflarx N.V. ((IFRX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The JUST BREATHE study, officially titled ‘Phase 2 Clinical Platform Trial Investigating Multiple Therapeutic Options for the Treatment of Hospitalized Patients With Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS),’ aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of host-directed therapeutics in treating ARDS. This multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study is significant as it explores innovative therapies for a critical condition affecting hospitalized adults.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests an experimental drug, paridiprubart, administered as a single intravenous dose, against a placebo. The purpose is to assess its potential in treating ARDS effectively.

Study Design: This Phase 2 trial uses a randomized, parallel intervention model with triple masking. Participants, care providers, and investigators are blinded to the treatment assignments, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 20, 2024, with the last update submitted on October 24, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status.

Market Implications: The update on this study could influence the stock performance of involved companies like Edesa Biotech and InflaRx. Positive outcomes may boost investor confidence, while industry competitors will closely watch developments, given the potential market impact of a successful ARDS treatment.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

