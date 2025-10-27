Edesa Biotech and InflaRx: Advancing ARDS Treatment with Vilobelimab

Edesa Biotech ((EDSA)), Inflarx N.V. ((IFRX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The JUST BREATHE study, officially titled ‘Phase 2 Clinical Platform Trial Investigating Multiple Therapeutic Options for the Treatment of Hospitalized Patients With Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)’, aims to explore innovative therapies for ARDS. This study is significant as it seeks to evaluate the safety and efficacy of host-directed therapeutics in treating ARDS, a critical condition affecting hospitalized adults.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests vilobelimab, an experimental drug administered intravenously, against a placebo. Vilobelimab is designed to treat ARDS by potentially reducing inflammation and improving patient outcomes.

Study Design: This is a Phase 2, multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either vilobelimab or a placebo, with the primary purpose of treatment. The study uses a parallel intervention model with triple masking to ensure unbiased results.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 20, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 24, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and ongoing recruitment status, reflecting its current phase and timeline towards completion.

Market Implications: The update on this study could positively influence the stock performance of Edesa Biotech and InflaRx N.V., as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s progress is particularly relevant in the competitive landscape of ARDS treatments, where innovative solutions are highly sought after.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

